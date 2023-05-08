Live Radio
Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 4:09 PM

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.79.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.91 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

