Empresa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 1:32 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

