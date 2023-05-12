Empresa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Thursday reported…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $52 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period.

