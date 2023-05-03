Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $792 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.11. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

