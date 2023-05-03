Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up