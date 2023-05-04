Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Emcore: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Emcore: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $25 million to $27 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMKR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up