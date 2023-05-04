Embraer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $716.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERJ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.