Ellington Residential: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 5:14 PM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EARN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EARN

