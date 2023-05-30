Elbit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported profit of $62.1 million in…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported profit of $62.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

