EGain: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $372,000 in its…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $372,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $23.4 million to $24 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $96.8 million to $97.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGAN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.