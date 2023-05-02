Ecolab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $233.4…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $233.4 million.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.25.

