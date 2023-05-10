Ebix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.1 million…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $242.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBIX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.