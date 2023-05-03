Earthstone Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Wednesday reported profit of $60.5…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Wednesday reported profit of $60.5 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $413.1 million in the period.

