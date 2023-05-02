DT Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $81 million. On…

Listen now to WTOP News

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.