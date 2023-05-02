Live Radio
DT Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 9:52 AM

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTM

