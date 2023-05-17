Doximity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $30.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $111 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.8 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $419.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $107.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $506 million.

