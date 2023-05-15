Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dorel Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dorel Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Monday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $333.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIIBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIIBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up