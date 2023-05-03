Donnelley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in…

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 62 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $198.6 million in the period.

