Dole: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported profit of $14.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and amortization costs, were 34 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

