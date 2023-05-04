Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $95.7…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $375.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 62 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $315 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $367.4 million.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

