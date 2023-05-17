Live Radio
Home » Latest News » DLocal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DLocal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.4 million.

The company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up