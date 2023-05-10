Disney: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $21.82 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.