Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Diebold Nixdorf: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Diebold Nixdorf: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $111.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hudson, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The a maker of bank teller machines, retail systems and other equipment posted revenue of $858.1 million in the period.

Diebold Nixdorf expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up