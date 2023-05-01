Diamondback: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $712…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $712 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

