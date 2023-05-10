Live Radio
Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $4.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.81 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $34 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHIL

