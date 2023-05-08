Devon Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $995 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $995 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

