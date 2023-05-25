Destination XL: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported earnings of $7 million…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported earnings of $7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period.

