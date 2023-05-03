Dentsply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $978 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.6 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion.

