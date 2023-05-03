Denbury: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $89.2 million. The…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $89.2 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $341 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.9 million.

