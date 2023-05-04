Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported profit of $2.8 million in its first quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported profit of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion.

