Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $110.3 million in the period.

