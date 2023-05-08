Live Radio
Delek US Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 7:21 AM

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

