Deep South News Digest, 1pm

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

US UNIVERSITY TUITION GEORGIA — ATLANTA — Lawyers for Tesla are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid a union organizing effort. By Jeff Amy. SENT.

US GEORGIA POWER RATE INCREASE — ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission will vote Tuesday on a 12% rate increase to cover the increased cost of fuel burned by Georgia Power Co. to generate electricity By Jeff Amy. SENT, photo.

US RECALLED GERBER FORMULA DISTRIBUTED — NEW YORK — An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. By Wyatte Grantham-Philips. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

US–TODDLER KILLED-GEORGIA BEACH — A toddler has died after being run over in a parking lot at a Georgia beach.

BUSINESS:

HOME DEPOT-RESULTS — The Home Depot’s robust growth during the coronavirus pandemic is starting to slow, but the speed of that decline caught Wall Street off guard. By Michelle Chapman. SENT.

SPORTS:

BBO–BRAVES-RANGERS — ARLINGTON, Texas — Dane Dunning (3-0, 1.71 ERA), who has allowed only two runs in 11 innings since filling the rotation spot of injured Jacob deGrom, pitches the middle game against the Braves. The interleague series is a matchup of division leaders. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m. CT. By SHAWKINS. UPCOMING : 600 words , By 8:05 p.m. EDT, photo.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

US RECALLED GERBER FORMULA DISTRIBUTED — NEW YORK — An infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week. By Wyatte Grantham-Philips. SENT.

US CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCING — An Alabama man is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate chamber while armed with a knife. A police officer shot Joshua Matthew Black in the face with a “less-than-lethal” munition outside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Black had a gaping wound on his cheek when he joined other rioters on the Senate floor. By Michael Kunzelman. UPCOMING.

SPORTS:

SOF–NCAA REGIONALS-THINGS TO KNOW — Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed again as the road to the Women’s College World Series kicks off with regional play on Friday. The Sooners seek their third straight national title. By Cliff Brunt. UPCOMING: 600 words, with photos. Story by 4 p.m.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

US ELON MUSK-LABOR TROUBLE — NEW ORLEANS — Lawyers for Tesla are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid a union organizing effort. UPCOMING by 5 p.m.

US ABORTION PILL —NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Wednesday on whether a drug used in the most common method of abortion was properly approved by a government agency more than two decades ago. The drug, mifepristone, remains available while the litigation, which will wind up before the Supreme Court, plays out. By Kevin McGill. UPCOMING: 700 words, By 11:01 p.m. CDT, photo, video.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

US ELECTION 2023-MISSISSIPPI-GOVERNOR — JACKSON, Miss. — A Democrat running for Mississippi governor says he will push legislators to enact an ethics package that includes limits on campaign donations and frequent disclosure about money that lobbyists spend to influence state government officials. By Emily Wagster Pettus. UPCOMING, by 2:30 p.m. CDT, photo.

US WELFARE SCANDAL-MISSISSIPPI-FAVRE — JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 315 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— MISSISSIPPI POLICE SHOOTING — A Mississippi man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in Meridian, authorities said. The shooting happened after Meridian police officers responded to a call about a person barricaded inside a residence. DEVELOPING.

LOCALIZATION:

DARTMOUTH NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS-LOCALIZE IT: Dartmouth College announced that it found the skeletal remains of 15 Native Americans in its possession and was working to identify and repatriate the remains. The announcement comes as universities around the country have struggled to return tens of thousands of Native artifacts to tribes as required by federal law. We provide details and offer resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HEALTH WORKER SHORTAGE-LOCALIZE IT: Thousands of doctors and nurses signed on to work in the country’s most desperate regions during the COVID-19 in exchange for forgiveness of their medical school debt. But now, the National Health Service Corps, the program that brought them onboard, is in jeopardy, caught up in the battle over the federal debt ceiling. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

STUDENT TEST SCORES-LOCALIZE IT: New data on student test scores from a dozen states has been incorporated into an analysis of learning setbacks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data was released Thursday by researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities as an update to their Education Recovery Scorecard, which now examines learning loss in math and reading across school districts in a total of 41 states. We provide details and offer tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-LOCALIZE IT: Migrants who seek refuge in the United States are confronting a fundamental shift in border enforcement and opportunities for seeking asylum amid a surge in arrivals at the Southwest border. Coronavirus restrictions on immigration are coming to an end this week after three years. Those rules were used nearly 3 million times to quickly expel migrants without greater penalties. We provide suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK-SALARIES-LOCALIZE IT: As many schools struggle to find enough teachers, state governors across the U.S. are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks in a growing competition to attract and retain educators. We offer suggestions for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

NEW MEXICO-SHOOTING — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico, says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an “AR-style rifle,” as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police were trying to discover a motive. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video, audio.

WASHINGTON DRUG LAW — Washington state lawmakers are considering a major new drug policy. A special legislative session begins Tuesday, a day after lawmakers reached a compromise that Democratic and Republican leaders say strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those with substance abuse issues. A major new drug law would avoid making the state the second in the U.S. to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Under a tentative deal, intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year after that. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— With: WASHINGTON DRUG LAW-THINGS TO KNOW

TRUMP RUSSIA PROBE EXPLAINER — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say prosecutor John Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, audio.

MED-FERTILITY CARE-INSURANCE COVERAGE — Coverage of fertility treatments remains hard to find in many corners of health insurance even as it grows briskly with big employers that see it as a must-have benefit to keep workers. More than half of the largest employers in the U.S. now cover fertility care, which includes in vitro fertilization. Researchers say a divide is growing between people who receive help paying for care and those who are left out. There are also questions about how much fertility coverage should be emphasized or mandated compared to helping people find other ways to build families, such as adoption. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

THE LONELY NATION — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

