Dawson Geophysical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported a loss of $413,000 in its first quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

