Datadog: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $481.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $498 million to $502 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDOG

