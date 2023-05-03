CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.14…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $85.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.6 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS

