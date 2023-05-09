Cutera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 80 cents per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $55 million in the period.

