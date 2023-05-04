Cushman & Wakefield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.4 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.