Cumberland: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported profit of $192,000 in its first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

