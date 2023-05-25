CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.1 million in its fiscal…

Listen now to WTOP News

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.74.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $195.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.4 million, or $6.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $757.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.