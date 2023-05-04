CSI Compressco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $91.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.18. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

