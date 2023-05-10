CS Disco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $31 million to $33 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.