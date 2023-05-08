CrossAmerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.6…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have climbed slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.50, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL

