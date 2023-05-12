Crescent Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Friday reported net income of $160.3…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Friday reported net income of $160.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $598.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $696.6 million.

