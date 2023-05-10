Crescent Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.8 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Wednesday reported profit of $59.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.12 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $590.1 million in the period.

