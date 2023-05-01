Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $99.5…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $99.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $7.61.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.80 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $453.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.3 million.

Credit Acceptance shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $498.73, a decline of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

