Creatd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 7:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (VOCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $986,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $986,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOCL

