Crane NXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $43.7 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $43.7 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $329.1 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.