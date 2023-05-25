Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.3…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.3 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.43 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $53.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.57 billion.

