Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported profit of $148.9 million in its first quarter.…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported profit of $148.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $248.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.