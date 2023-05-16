Cosan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Monday reported a loss…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Monday reported a loss of $174 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The bioethanol company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

