Corebridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $459 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

